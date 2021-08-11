Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) Shares Bought by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Herman Miller were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Herman Miller by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Herman Miller by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Herman Miller by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Herman Miller by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Herman Miller by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Herman Miller news, Director Bruce Benedict Watson sold 7,388 shares of Herman Miller stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $347,236.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,752 shares in the company, valued at $2,056,344. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Jeffrey L. Kurburski sold 4,446 shares of Herman Miller stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $201,181.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,823. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,933 shares of company stock valued at $1,075,692. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Herman Miller from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Herman Miller in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Herman Miller in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company.

MLHR stock opened at $43.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.19. Herman Miller, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.91 and a 52 week high of $51.24.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 27th. The business services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $621.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.80 million. Herman Miller had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 24.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Herman Miller’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.52%.

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of interior furnishings for use in various environments including office, healthcare, educational, and residential settings. It operates through the following segments: North America Contract, International Contract, Retail, and Corporate.

