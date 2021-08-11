Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) Sets New 12-Month High at $264.78

Shares of Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $264.78 and last traded at $261.40, with a volume of 33166 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $261.70.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HSKA shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Heska from $240.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heska from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim raised shares of Heska from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Heska in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.00.

The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -1,377.89 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 7.98, a quick ratio of 6.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.92.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $64.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.82 million. Heska had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a positive return on equity of 1.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Heska Co. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Heska news, CFO Catherine Grassman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.24, for a total value of $1,301,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sharon J. Larson sold 3,000 shares of Heska stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $615,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,501 shares in the company, valued at $2,152,705. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,000 shares of company stock worth $2,905,550. 8.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Heska during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in Heska by 138.1% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 269 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Heska during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Heska during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Heska by 858.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 479 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Heska Company Profile (NASDAQ:HSKA)

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

