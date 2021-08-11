Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Raises Dividend to $0.50 Per Share

Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This is an increase from Highwoods Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

Highwoods Properties has increased its dividend by 9.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Highwoods Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 129.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Highwoods Properties to earn $3.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.6%.

NYSE:HIW opened at $45.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.69. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.17. Highwoods Properties has a 52 week low of $29.18 and a 52 week high of $48.98.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $185.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.55 million. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 32.60% and a return on equity of 10.23%. Highwoods Properties’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Highwoods Properties will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David John Hartzell sold 1,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total transaction of $55,199.88. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

HIW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Highwoods Properties from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Highwoods Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.20.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

