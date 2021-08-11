Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 90.9% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the first quarter worth $97,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the first quarter worth $123,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the first quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the first quarter worth $126,000. Institutional investors own 60.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GPMT opened at $12.95 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $713.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.97 and a beta of 1.53. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.52 and a 52-week high of $15.92.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.03). Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 11.07%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is currently 91.74%.

In related news, CEO John A. Taylor purchased 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.21 per share, for a total transaction of $127,890.00. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GPMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James increased their target price on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet raised Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.60.

About Granite Point Mortgage Trust

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, its investment portfolio includes 103 commercial real estate loan investments.

