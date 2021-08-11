HIVE Blockchain Technologies (OTCMKTS:HVBTF) Stock Price Up 4.1%

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HVBTF) shot up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.15 and last traded at $3.04. 7,556,081 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 91% from the average session volume of 3,960,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.92.

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.54.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It is involved in the mining and sale of digital currencies, such as Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

