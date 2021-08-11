Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) Hits New 12-Month High at $39.38

Home Capital Group Inc. (TSE:HCG) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$39.38 and last traded at C$39.33, with a volume of 29585 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$38.82.

Several brokerages recently commented on HCG. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$47.00 target price on Home Capital Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James raised their target price on Home Capital Group from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities raised their target price on Home Capital Group from C$43.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Home Capital Group from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Home Capital Group to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$44.57.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$37.03. The stock has a market cap of C$2.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72.

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.00 by C$0.26. The firm had revenue of C$139.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$139.81 million. On average, research analysts expect that Home Capital Group Inc. will post 4.6737028 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer John Hong sold 1,678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.19, for a total transaction of C$59,045.46.

About Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG)

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

