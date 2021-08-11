HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its holdings in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) by 18.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in HomeStreet were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HMST. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in HomeStreet by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 413,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,969,000 after purchasing an additional 146,925 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in HomeStreet by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in HomeStreet by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 161,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,442,000 after purchasing an additional 24,140 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in HomeStreet in the first quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in HomeStreet in the first quarter valued at $3,777,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley upped their price target on HomeStreet from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.25.

In related news, Director Douglas Irvine Smith bought 10,117 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.46 per share, for a total transaction of $389,099.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO John Michel bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.75 per share, with a total value of $302,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HMST opened at $40.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $860.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.20. HomeStreet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.20 and a 12 month high of $52.46.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.21. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 29.10%. As a group, research analysts predict that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.97%.

HomeStreet Profile

HomeStreet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and real estate lending services. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, and through automated teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

