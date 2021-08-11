Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Holdings Raised by Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC

Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,697 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Navellier & Associates Inc grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 0.5% during the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 45,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 5.2% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.6% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 10,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hormel Foods by 2.9% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Hormel Foods news, VP Swen Neufeldt sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $306,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,821 shares in the company, valued at $981,139.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Steven J. Lykken sold 22,600 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $1,075,986.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 70,270 shares of company stock valued at $3,394,096. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Hormel Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

HRL stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.79. The company had a trading volume of 15,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,227,773. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1 year low of $43.45 and a 1 year high of $52.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of -0.07.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.04%.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

