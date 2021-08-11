Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.230-$0.270 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.28 billion-$1.32 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.31 billion.Howmet Aerospace also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.950-$1.020 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HWM. Argus raised their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.73.

Shares of NYSE:HWM traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $32.35. The stock had a trading volume of 7,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,326,477. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.51. Howmet Aerospace has a 1-year low of $16.15 and a 1-year high of $36.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.21 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.00%.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

