HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Acquired by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,322 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $2,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in HubSpot by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 8,016 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in HubSpot by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,579 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,439,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC lifted its stake in HubSpot by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new position in HubSpot during the 1st quarter worth about $357,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in HubSpot by 178.8% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 4,403 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,824 shares in the last quarter. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.75, for a total transaction of $295,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,905,548.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Yamini Rangan sold 2,106 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.00, for a total value of $1,246,752.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,896,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 49,719 shares of company stock valued at $25,638,644. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

HUBS opened at $656.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -352.96 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. HubSpot, Inc. has a one year low of $251.45 and a one year high of $667.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $574.24.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $310.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.01 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.35% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. The business’s revenue was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HUBS shares. Raymond James increased their target price on HubSpot from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on HubSpot from $580.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on HubSpot in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price target on the stock. Truist upped their price target on HubSpot from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on HubSpot from $615.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. HubSpot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $625.91.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

