Hudbay Minerals Inc. Plans Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.01 (TSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Monday, August 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the mining company on Friday, September 24th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd.

TSE:HBM traded up C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$8.26. 851,365 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,545,566. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.38. Hudbay Minerals has a fifty-two week low of C$4.85 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.45, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of C$2.16 billion and a PE ratio of -13.37.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The mining company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C($0.13). The company had revenue of C$397.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$438.71 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals will post 1.0675 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Robert Assabgui sold 2,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.00, for a total transaction of C$28,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,807 shares in the company, valued at C$378,070.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HBM. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$13.00 target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Tuesday. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James set a C$14.00 price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$13.41.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

