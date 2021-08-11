Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) posted its earnings results on Monday. The mining company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 11.07% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $404.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Hudbay Minerals’s revenue was up 93.5% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE HBM opened at $6.55 on Wednesday. Hudbay Minerals has a one year low of $3.41 and a one year high of $9.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.37, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.45.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HBM. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Hudbay Minerals from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.58.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

