Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HudBay Minerals Inc. is a mining company and engages in discovery, production and marketing of base metals in North and Central America. It owns zinc and copper mines, concentrators and metal production facilities in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, zinc oxide production facility in Ontario, copper refinery in Michigan and nickel project in Guatemala. In addition to its primary products, zinc and copper, HudBay also produces gold, silver and zinc oxide. HudBay Minerals Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on HBM. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James upped their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Hudbay Minerals from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hudbay Minerals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.58.

Hudbay Minerals stock opened at $6.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Hudbay Minerals has a 52 week low of $3.41 and a 52 week high of $9.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -13.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.76.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The mining company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.07). Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 11.07% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $404.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 93.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the second quarter worth $84,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 22.0% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,635 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the first quarter worth $91,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 268.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,847 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 12,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 30.4% in the first quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 32,547 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 7,581 shares in the last quarter. 63.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

