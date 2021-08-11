Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.470-$0.490 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Hudson Pacific Properties also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.900-$1.960 EPS.

Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.86. 24,759 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,319,375. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of -661.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.93. Hudson Pacific Properties has a fifty-two week low of $18.62 and a fifty-two week high of $30.35.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.45). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.36%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HPP shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a peer perform rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho restated a neutral rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hudson Pacific Properties has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.28.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

