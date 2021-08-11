Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $30.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate company focused on owning, operating and acquiring office properties and media and entertainment properties in select growth markets primarily in Northern and Southern California. These markets include Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego, San Francisco, Silicon Valley and the East Bay. The Company is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Mizuho reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a peer perform rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.28.

NYSE HPP opened at $26.46 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.08. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 12 month low of $18.62 and a 12 month high of $30.35. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -661.33, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.45). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. On average, analysts forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is 52.36%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PGGM Investments grew its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 4.3% during the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 11,371,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $316,361,000 after purchasing an additional 471,737 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 41.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,048,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,100 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the first quarter valued at $103,015,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,101,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,494,000 after purchasing an additional 86,174 shares during the period. Finally, Cbre Clarion Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 24.4% in the first quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 2,791,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,743,000 after acquiring an additional 547,724 shares during the period. 84.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hudson Pacific Properties (HPP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.