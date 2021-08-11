Huimin Wang Sells 6,350 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Stock

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total transaction of $733,679.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Huimin Wang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 8th, Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total transaction of $677,672.00.

Shares of EW opened at $111.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $69.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.07. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $70.92 and a 12-month high of $115.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.75.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.69% and a return on equity of 29.73%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EW. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Andesa Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 32.8% during the second quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,462 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 9.3% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 49,374 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,196 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 162.5% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 14,570 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 9,019 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Inverness Counsel LLC NY purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth about $752,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

