Huimin Wang Sells 6,350 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Stock

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total transaction of $733,679.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Huimin Wang also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, July 8th, Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total transaction of $677,672.00.
Shares of EW opened at $111.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $69.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.07. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $70.92 and a 12-month high of $115.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.75.
Several brokerages have issued reports on EW. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.33.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Andesa Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 32.8% during the second quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,462 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 9.3% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 49,374 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,196 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 162.5% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 14,570 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 9,019 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Inverness Counsel LLC NY purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth about $752,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.
About Edwards Lifesciences
Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.
