Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Hyliion stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.25. The company had a trading volume of 108,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,295,758. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -12.99 and a beta of 0.77. Hyliion has a 1 year low of $7.69 and a 1 year high of $58.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.81.

HYLN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hyliion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Hyliion in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hyliion currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.17.

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Healy sold 300,000 shares of Hyliion stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total transaction of $2,799,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,672,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,497,746.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Edward E. Olkkola sold 100,000 shares of Hyliion stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total value of $935,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 831,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,775,553.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 807,500 shares of company stock worth $7,931,625 over the last quarter. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Hyliion

Hyliion Holdings Corp. manufactures hybrid and electric powertrains for trucks. It engages in the provision of hybrid technology to tractor trailers. The company was founded by Thomas Healy in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, TX.

