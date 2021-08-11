I/O Coin Price Reaches $0.11 on Top Exchanges (IOC)

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 11th. I/O Coin has a total market capitalization of $2.14 million and $1,045.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One I/O Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000242 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, I/O Coin has traded up 20.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get I/O Coin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $184.85 or 0.00398849 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003372 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00012390 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002300 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $501.54 or 0.01082176 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000016 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000277 BTC.

I/O Coin Coin Profile

IOC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 19,038,933 coins. I/O Coin’s official website is iocoin.io . I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @IO_Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “IOCoin has a strong development team backing it. The coin is X11 with proof of work and proof of stake. The proof of stake has an annualised rate of 2%. “

I/O Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade I/O Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy I/O Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for I/O Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for I/O Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.