IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.29.

IBEX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IBEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of IBEX in a report on Thursday, June 10th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IBEX. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in IBEX by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of IBEX by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners increased its holdings in IBEX by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 136,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in IBEX by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of IBEX by 23.4% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. 18.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IBEX remained flat at $$19.90 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 25,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,308. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.35. IBEX has a 52 week low of $9.27 and a 52 week high of $25.50. The company has a market capitalization of $365.92 million and a P/E ratio of -52.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. IBEX had a positive return on equity of 33.09% and a negative net margin of 1.14%. The firm had revenue of $108.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.62 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IBEX will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

IBEX Company Profile

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience.

