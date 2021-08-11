Ibstock plc (LON:IBST) Raises Dividend to GBX 2.50 Per Share

Ibstock plc (LON:IBST) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Friday, September 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Ibstock’s previous dividend of $1.60. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of IBST traded up GBX 1.20 ($0.02) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 223.80 ($2.92). 139,815 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,106,727. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 217.87. Ibstock has a 52 week low of GBX 139.80 ($1.83) and a 52 week high of GBX 246.80 ($3.22). The stock has a market cap of £916.64 million and a PE ratio of 27.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.31, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 255 ($3.33) target price on shares of Ibstock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ibstock from GBX 226 ($2.95) to GBX 230 ($3.00) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Ibstock from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 255 ($3.33) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells clay and concrete building products and solutions primarily in the United Kingdom. Its principal products include clay bricks, brick components, concrete roof tiles, concrete stone masonry substitutes, concrete fencing, pre-stressed concrete, and concrete rail products.

