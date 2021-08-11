ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.650-$4.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.570. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.53 billion-$1.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.56 billion.

ICFI has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on ICF International from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barrington Research raised their target price on ICF International from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ICF International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ICF International has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $108.33.

NASDAQ ICFI traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $91.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,585. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.88. ICF International has a 52 week low of $60.02 and a 52 week high of $102.23. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. ICF International had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 12.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ICF International will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.43%.

ICF International, Inc engages in the provision of technology-based solutions and services to government and commercial clients. It serves the Energy, Environment, and Infrastructure; Health, Education, and Social Programs; Safety and Security; and Consumer and Financial markets. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

