IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) SVP Sells $264,270.00 in Stock

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total value of $264,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Michael P. Dillon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 6th, Michael P. Dillon sold 1,500 shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total value of $33,360.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDYA traded down $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.38. 270,311 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,105. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $26.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.51. The stock has a market cap of $736.44 million, a PE ratio of -17.76 and a beta of 1.93.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.26). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDYA has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Roth Capital raised their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised IDEAYA Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, IDEAYA Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.22.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDYA. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,506,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,396,000 after purchasing an additional 407,864 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 167.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 183.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 23,909 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 41,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 12,816 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

