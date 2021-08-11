IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. is an oncology-focused precision medicine company. It focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutics for patients using molecular diagnostics. The company’s product pipeline consists of IDE196, MAT2A, PARG, Pol-theta and WRN which are in clinical stage. IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. is based in South San Francisco, United States. “

Get IDEAYA Biosciences alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently commented on IDYA. Roth Capital increased their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.22.

NASDAQ IDYA traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 270,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,105. The company has a market cap of $736.44 million, a PE ratio of -18.34 and a beta of 1.93. IDEAYA Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $11.00 and a fifty-two week high of $26.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.55.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.26). As a group, analysts anticipate that IDEAYA Biosciences will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 11,500 shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total transaction of $264,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total transaction of $33,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,246.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,607 shares of company stock valued at $604,334. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IDYA. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 59.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 167.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IDEAYA Biosciences (IDYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.