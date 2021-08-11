IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.26 EPS

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.26), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of IDYA traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.38. The company had a trading volume of 270,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,105. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $736.44 million, a P/E ratio of -17.76 and a beta of 1.93. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $26.00.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IDYA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.22.

In other news, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 1,500 shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total transaction of $30,330.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 100,289 shares in the company, valued at $2,027,843.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total value of $264,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 25,607 shares of company stock valued at $604,334 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

