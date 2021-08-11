Idena Price Up 15.8% This Week (IDNA)

Idena (CURRENCY:IDNA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 11th. Idena has a total market capitalization of $6.23 million and approximately $226,750.00 worth of Idena was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Idena has traded up 15.8% against the dollar. One Idena coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000288 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002173 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002264 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.09 or 0.00047997 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $70.93 or 0.00154139 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.68 or 0.00162281 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00036796 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003407 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46,034.29 or 1.00037177 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Idena

Idena (IDNA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 22nd, 2019. Idena’s total supply is 72,372,984 coins and its circulating supply is 46,947,936 coins. The Reddit community for Idena is https://reddit.com/r/Idena and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Idena is idena.io . Idena’s official Twitter account is @IdenaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Idena is medium.com/@idena.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Idena is a novel way to formalize people on the blockchain. It does not collect or store personally identifiable information. Idena proves the humanness and uniqueness of its participants by running an AI-hard Turing test at the same time for everyone around the globe. The Idena blockchain is driven by proof-of-person consensus: Every node is linked to a cryptoidentity, one single person with equal voting power. The official Idena ticker is “DNA” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “IDNA” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

