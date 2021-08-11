IFP Advisors Inc Acquires 3,698 Shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,695 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,698 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF were worth $1,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truadvice LLC bought a new position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter worth $253,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter worth $293,000.

Shares of FAAR stock opened at $29.47 on Wednesday. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $25.88 and a twelve month high of $32.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.31.

