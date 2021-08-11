IFP Advisors Inc Boosts Holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,462 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc owned 0.19% of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF worth $1,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 1,080.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the first quarter worth about $35,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Opus Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the first quarter worth $201,000.

Shares of PEY stock opened at $20.43 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.59. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $13.76 and a 52 week high of $21.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 20th were issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 19th.

Separately, TD Securities raised Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

About Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

