IFP Advisors Inc Boosts Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,596 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Tesla in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Tesla by 82.9% in the first quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Tesla in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in Tesla by 68.5% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 91 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $709.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $653.14. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $273.00 and a fifty-two week high of $900.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $702.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 369.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.97.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Tesla from $812.00 to $768.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Tesla from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Tesla from $590.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $700.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Monday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $579.72.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.83, for a total transaction of $530,810.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,154,662.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.17, for a total value of $930,255.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,614 shares in the company, valued at $12,164,014.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 56,675 shares of company stock worth $38,960,554. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

