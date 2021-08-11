IFP Advisors Inc Increases Stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) by 175.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,463 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $2,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000.

NASDAQ RDVY opened at $48.98 on Wednesday. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $31.17 and a twelve month high of $49.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.02.

