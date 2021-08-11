IFP Advisors Inc Increases Stock Position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $2,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 22.9% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. MSC Industrial Direct presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.67.

NYSE MSM opened at $85.34 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.09 and a 12 month high of $96.23. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51 and a beta of 1.10.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 22.06%. The company had revenue of $866.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $848.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 12th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is currently 63.29%.

In related news, Director Louise K. Goeser sold 10,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.04, for a total value of $996,824.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,665.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Edward F. Martin, Jr. sold 705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total transaction of $63,957.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

