IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 18,911 Shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) by 2,740.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,601 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,911 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.21% of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF worth $2,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EDV. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 136.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $162,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EDV opened at $138.16 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $136.88. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $121.99 and a 12-month high of $171.35.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

