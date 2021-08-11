iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “iHeartMedia Inc. is a media and entertainment company. It specializes in radio, digital, outdoor, mobile, live events, social and on-demand entertainment and information services for advertisers. iHeartMedia Inc. is based in New York. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on iHeartMedia from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded iHeartMedia from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on iHeartMedia in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research boosted their target price on iHeartMedia from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of iHeartMedia in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. iHeartMedia has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.67.

IHRT stock opened at $21.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.36. iHeartMedia has a 1-year low of $7.41 and a 1-year high of $28.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -10.52 and a beta of 2.30.

In other iHeartMedia news, CEO Robert W. Pittman bought 47,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,023,498.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael B. Mcguinness sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total value of $449,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,243.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,757,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,582 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP boosted its holdings in iHeartMedia by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 3,581,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,995,000 after acquiring an additional 520,000 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its holdings in iHeartMedia by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 3,216,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383,291 shares during the period. Silver Point Capital L.P. boosted its holdings in iHeartMedia by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. Silver Point Capital L.P. now owns 3,060,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,000 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iHeartMedia by 368.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,735,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151,813 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

iHeartMedia Company Profile

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

