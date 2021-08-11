IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IM Cannabis Corp. is an MCO in the medical and adult-use recreational cannabis sector. It operates principally in Israel, Germany and Canada. IM Cannabis Corp. is headquartered in Israel. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on IMCC. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on IM Cannabis in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Desjardins started coverage on IM Cannabis in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMCC opened at $5.00 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.21. IM Cannabis has a one year low of $4.03 and a one year high of $11.63.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in IM Cannabis stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in IM Cannabis Corp. (NASDAQ:IMCC) by 106.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,615 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,992 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in IM Cannabis were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

About IM Cannabis

IM Cannabis Corp. engages in breeding, growing, and supply of medical cannabis products in Israel, Germany, and Canada. It offers strains under the Roma, Dairy Queen, London, Tel Aviv, Paris, and Pandora Box brands; and CBD oil products under the IMC brand. The company also offers its intellectual property related services to the medical cannabis industry.

