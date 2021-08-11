Impel NeuroPharma (NASDAQ:IMPL) Hits New 12-Month High at $23.17

Impel NeuroPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPL) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.17 and last traded at $23.17, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.40.

IMPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Impel NeuroPharma in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush started coverage on Impel NeuroPharma in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Cowen started coverage on Impel NeuroPharma in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Impel NeuroPharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.44.

Impel NeuroPharma (NASDAQ:IMPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.39. Research analysts expect that Impel NeuroPharma, Inc. will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Impel NeuroPharma stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Impel NeuroPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 112,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.51% of Impel NeuroPharma at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Impel NeuroPharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMPL)

Impel NeuroPharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients suffering from central nervous system disease in the United States. Its lead product candidate is TRUDHESA, an upper nasal formulation of dihydroergotamine for the acute treatment of migraine.

