Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.29.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PI shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Impinj from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Impinj from $74.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Impinj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

NASDAQ:PI opened at $50.20 on Wednesday. Impinj has a 1-year low of $22.73 and a 1-year high of $79.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.13 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.02.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.50. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 41.67% and a negative net margin of 30.79%. Sell-side analysts expect that Impinj will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Cary Baker sold 1,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total value of $74,999.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,858 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,414.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $76,727.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Impinj by 144.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Impinj during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Impinj during the first quarter worth about $63,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Impinj by 1,089.3% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Impinj by 33.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. 90.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Impinj Company Profile

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

