Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IDEXY. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a report on Thursday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Industria de Diseño Textil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IDEXY opened at $16.92 on Friday. Industria de Diseño Textil has a 1 year low of $11.40 and a 1 year high of $20.20. The stock has a market cap of $105.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.57 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.76.

Industria de Diseño Textil SA engages in the retail and sale of clothing, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: ZARA, Bershka, and Other. The firm’s other brands include of Pull&Bear, Massimo Dutti, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. The company was founded by Amancio Ortega Gaona in 1963 and is headquartered in A Coruna, Spain.

