Infineon Technologies AG (ETR:IFXA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Infineon Technologies AG (ETR:IFXA) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €39.19 ($46.10).

IFXA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on Infineon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Nord/LB set a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on Infineon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Get Infineon Technologies alerts:

Infineon Technologies has a fifty-two week low of €13.43 ($15.80) and a fifty-two week high of €19.70 ($23.18).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

Featured Article: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Infineon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infineon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.