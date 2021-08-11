ING Groep’s (ING) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

ING has been the subject of several other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of ING Groep from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. ING Groep currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.01.

ING stock opened at $13.54 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.94. ING Groep has a fifty-two week low of $6.63 and a fifty-two week high of $14.28.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the 1st quarter worth $32,923,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ING Groep by 5.9% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,175,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $584,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469,750 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in ING Groep by 438.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,023,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462,204 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in ING Groep by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,637,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,023,000 after purchasing an additional 571,416 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ING Groep during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,552,000. 3.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ING Groep

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

