ING Groep’s (ING) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
ING has been the subject of several other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of ING Groep from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. ING Groep currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.01.
ING stock opened at $13.54 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.94. ING Groep has a fifty-two week low of $6.63 and a fifty-two week high of $14.28.
About ING Groep
ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.
