Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Hits New 12-Month High at $67.61

Shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $67.61 and last traded at $66.57, with a volume of 1284 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.51.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th were issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 436.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ingles Markets during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingles Markets during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingles Markets during the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Ingles Markets during the 1st quarter worth about $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.81% of the company’s stock.

About Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

Ingles Markets, Inc engages in the operation of a supermarket chain in Georgia, North Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and Alabama. It offers its products through the following categories: grocery, non-foods, perishables and other. The grocery products comprises of groceries, dairy, and frozen foods. The non-foods products include alcoholic beverages, tobacco, pharmacy, health, and video.

