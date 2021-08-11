InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Upgraded at TheStreet

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on INMD. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on InMode from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on InMode from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on InMode from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on InMode from $92.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered InMode from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. InMode presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

NASDAQ INMD opened at $109.14 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 36.38 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.36. InMode has a 1-year low of $29.15 and a 1-year high of $118.00.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The healthcare company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.54. InMode had a return on equity of 45.87% and a net margin of 44.34%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of InMode by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 91,489 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $2,591,000 after acquiring an additional 7,225 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of InMode by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 667,313 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $63,254,000 after acquiring an additional 206,822 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of InMode by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,396 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of InMode by 97.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,085 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 6,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of InMode by 2,204.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 65,203 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $6,173,000 after acquiring an additional 62,373 shares during the last quarter.

InMode Company Profile

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

