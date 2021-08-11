InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $15.52

InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $15.52 and last traded at $16.02, with a volume of 130977 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.16.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on INNV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on InnovAge from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on InnovAge in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.67.

InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $156.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.74 million. On average, analysts forecast that InnovAge Holding Corp. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INNV. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in InnovAge by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,561,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,282,000 after acquiring an additional 715,200 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in InnovAge by 42.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,515,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,294,000 after purchasing an additional 449,784 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of InnovAge by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,282,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,330,000 after acquiring an additional 245,384 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in InnovAge during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,039,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in InnovAge during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,800,000. Institutional investors own 13.82% of the company’s stock.

InnovAge Company Profile (OTCMKTS:INNV)

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, dental, mental health and psychiatric, meals, and activities, as well as physical, occupational, and speech therapy; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

