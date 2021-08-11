Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,916.64% and a negative return on equity of 39.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.83) EPS.

NASDAQ:INO opened at $8.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.68. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $5.81 and a 52-week high of $19.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 14.17 and a current ratio of 14.17. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 0.64.

Several brokerages recently commented on INO. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Inovio Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.89.

In other news, COO Jacqueline Elizabeth Shea sold 38,535 shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $385,735.35. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,135.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Laurent Humeau sold 10,318 shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.07, for a total transaction of $93,584.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 78,904 shares in the company, valued at $715,659.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 94,648 shares of company stock worth $910,995. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with human papillomavirus. Its product pipeline include VGX-3100, INO-3107, INO-5410, INO-4800, and PENNVAX-GP. The company was founded by David B.

