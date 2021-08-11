Insider Buying: 3i Group Plc (LON:III) Insider Acquires 1,146 Shares of Stock

3i Group Plc (LON:III) insider David Hutchison purchased 1,146 shares of 3i Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,298 ($16.96) per share, with a total value of £14,875.08 ($19,434.39).

Shares of III opened at GBX 1,322 ($17.27) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £12.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,230.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 3.06. 3i Group Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 865.40 ($11.31) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,324 ($17.30).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th were given a dividend of GBX 21 ($0.27) per share. This represents a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This is a positive change from 3i Group’s previous dividend of $17.50. 3i Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.18%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,360 ($17.77) price target on shares of 3i Group in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of 3i Group from GBX 1,445 ($18.88) to GBX 1,510 ($19.73) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of 3i Group from GBX 1,340 ($17.51) to GBX 1,420 ($18.55) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,430 ($18.68).

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

