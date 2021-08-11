Insider Buying: APQ Global Limited (LON:APQ) Insider Acquires 190,500 Shares of Stock

APQ Global Limited (LON:APQ) insider Wayne Bulpitt bought 190,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 13 ($0.17) per share, for a total transaction of £24,765 ($32,355.63).

LON:APQ traded down GBX 0.25 ($0.00) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 12.75 ($0.17). 152,848 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,839. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.78, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.48. APQ Global Limited has a fifty-two week low of GBX 10 ($0.13) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 35 ($0.46). The stock has a market capitalization of £10.00 million and a PE ratio of -0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 12.77.

Get APQ Global alerts:

About APQ Global

APQ Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the investment activities in Asia, Latin America, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It invests in equities and credit, and government and local currency bonds. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in St Peter Port, Guernsey.

Featured Article: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for APQ Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APQ Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.