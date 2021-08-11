Insider Buying: Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) EVP Acquires 1,012 Shares of Stock

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) EVP Natalie G. Haag purchased 1,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.12 per share, for a total transaction of $11,253.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Capitol Federal Financial stock opened at $11.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 0.32. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.75 and a 12-month high of $14.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.74.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 25.80% and a return on equity of 5.97%. Research analysts forecast that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.34%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CFFN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet cut Capitol Federal Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CFFN. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 863.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,504 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Capitol Federal Financial in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 146.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,963 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 400.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $136,000. Institutional investors own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

About Capitol Federal Financial

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc is a holding company, which operates as a community-oriented financial institution. It offers a variety of financial products and services including checking and savings accounts, loans, and eBanking. The company was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

