Insider Buying: Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) CEO Buys 1,000 Shares of Stock

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) CEO Stephen M. Bianchi acquired 1,000 shares of Citizens Community Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.81 per share, with a total value of $13,810.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Stephen M. Bianchi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 2nd, Stephen M. Bianchi acquired 600 shares of Citizens Community Bancorp stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.84 per share, for a total transaction of $8,304.00.

Shares of CZWI opened at $13.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.69. Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.68 and a 12-month high of $14.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.20.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $16.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.85 million. Citizens Community Bancorp had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 10.86%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,047,303 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,997,000 after buying an additional 5,685 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Citizens Community Bancorp by 13.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 541,415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,407,000 after purchasing an additional 63,201 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 0.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 460,544 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,715,000 after purchasing an additional 4,311 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 2.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 214,532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 5,425 shares during the period. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 54.5% in the second quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 95,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 33,500 shares during the period. 50.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Citizens Community Bancorp

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

