Insider Buying: Indivior PLC (LON:INDV) Insider Acquires 36,000 Shares of Stock

Indivior PLC (LON:INDV) insider Mark Stejbach purchased 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 162 ($2.12) per share, for a total transaction of £58,320 ($76,195.45).

Shares of LON:INDV opened at GBX 163 ($2.13) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 155.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.46, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Indivior PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 67 ($0.88) and a 1-year high of GBX 176.10 ($2.30). The company has a market cap of £1.20 billion and a PE ratio of 12.03.

Separately, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 320 ($4.18) target price on shares of Indivior in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders. The company's product pipeline focuses on treating opioid use disorder, addiction, and schizophrenia.

