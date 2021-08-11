Insider Selling: Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) CAO Sells 7,000 Shares of Stock

Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total value of $561,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,402 shares in the company, valued at $753,570.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:CERN opened at $79.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.29. Cerner Co. has a 52-week low of $66.75 and a 52-week high of $84.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $23.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.73.

Get Cerner alerts:

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. Cerner’s payout ratio is 35.92%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Cerner by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 95,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,866,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in shares of Cerner by 224.7% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 97,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,991,000 after acquiring an additional 67,309 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Cerner by 75.4% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 100,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,224,000 after acquiring an additional 43,205 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cerner during the 1st quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Cerner by 918.1% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 461,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,180,000 after buying an additional 416,267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CERN shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Cerner from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Cerner from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Cerner from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Cerner has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.27.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.