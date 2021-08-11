Insider Selling: Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Insider Sells 20,290 Shares of Stock

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total transaction of $1,605,141.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

CL opened at $78.73 on Wednesday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $74.14 and a 12-month high of $86.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22. The stock has a market cap of $66.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.00.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 293.48%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.54.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CL. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 69.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.