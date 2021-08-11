Insider Selling: Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) SVP Sells 60,000 Shares of Stock

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) SVP Nimrod Ben-Natan sold 60,000 shares of Harmonic stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total value of $589,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of HLIT traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.89. The stock had a trading volume of 519,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,976. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -987.01, a PEG ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.76. Harmonic Inc. has a one year low of $5.20 and a one year high of $10.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.29.

Get Harmonic alerts:

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. Harmonic had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $113.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Harmonic from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Harmonic from $9.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Harmonic from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harmonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.63.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLIT. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harmonic during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Harmonic in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Harmonic during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Harmonic during the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Harmonic during the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

About Harmonic

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

Read More: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Harmonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.